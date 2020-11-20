BBC News

Jeremy Kyle 'may have caused' guest Steve Dymond's death

Published
image copyrightSteve Dymond/Facebook
image captionSteve Dymond was found dead at his home days after he took a lie-detector test on the Jeremy Kyle Show

TV presenter Jeremy Kyle "may have caused or contributed" to the death of a man who was found dead after filming an episode of his ITV show, a coroner has said.

The body of Steve Dymond, 63, was discovered at his home on 9 May last year, days after he took a lie-detector test on the programme.

The show was axed shortly afterwards.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg had made Jeremy Kyle an "interested person" for the inquest.

During a pre-inquest review in Winchester, he said the presenter "may have caused or contributed" to Mr Dymond's death.

He added: "It might seem ludicrous not to have Mr Kyle to give evidence to give his take on the situation."

image copyrightREX/Shutterstock
image captionThe Jeremy Kyle Show was axed following Mr Dymond's death

Mr Dymond died of a morphine overdose and a heart problem at his home in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Seven days earlier he took a lie detector test on the programme to show whether he had cheated on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan, from Gosport.

Counsel for Mr Dymond's family Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC told the hearing Mr Dymond became "distressed" after he failed the lie detector test.

She said Mr Dymond had gone on the show to "prove his fidelity", and had said: "I pushed and pushed but it all went wrong."

