Southampton £250m homes and leisure scheme plans submitted
- Published
Plans have been submitted for a £250m housing and leisure scheme in a city centre.
The development would involve the demolition of Southampton's Leisure World cinema and restaurant site, which opened in 1997.
Proposals include 650 homes, two hotels, a cinema and a casino, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Southampton City Council will discuss the outline application by developer Sovereign Centros early next year.
John Marsh, a director at the firm, said the scheme would bring "significant investment" to Southampton and would create a "vibrant environment alongside the waterfront".
He said the plans, which include restaurants, shops, a multi-storey car park and office space, would create 1,000 jobs.
The firm said it hoped the development would be built in four stages from 2022 after a more detailed planning application is submitted.
The site forms part of the city's so-called Mayflower Quarter, between the central railway station and the Mayflower Park, which is earmarked for redevelopment by the council.