Man who died in M271 crash in Southampton named
- Published
A grandfather-of-six who died in a crash on the M271 in Southampton has been named.
David Stephen Joseph Sullivan, 64, from Wivelsfield Green, West Sussex, died at the scene of the collision , which involved his vehicle and three others.
His family said in a statement: "He will be very sorely and sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him."
A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
He has been released under investigation.
Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash.