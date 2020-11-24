Hamble School issues warning over school run 'abduction bid'
- Published
Warning letters have been sent to parents after a man in a car stopped a boy on his way home and offered him a lift.
The Hamble School in Hampshire, said a man, driving a grey/silver Vauxhall car, offered to take the boy home on 17 November, claiming he knew his mother.
Described as white, aged 50-60 with short grey hair he drove off when the boy asked him for his mother's surname.
The school said it had since reported a further three incidents to police.
In a letter to parents, the school said police were "taking the matter extremely seriously". It said there had also been reports from other schools and an incident in Woolston in a shop "potentially involving the same individual".
Students and parents have been urged to remain vigilant and inform staff at the school, in Satchell Lane, Hamble, of any further incidents.
Hampshire Constabulary said: "Officers are reviewing these reports to determine whether they are linked and have since increased patrols in the area of the school.
"We know these kind of reports concern the community and we will continue to work with the school and will be in the area to provide reassurance to children and parents."
Elsewhere Regents Park Community College in Shirley, Southampton posted a warning on its website on Monday after police informed the school of two suspicious incidents.
The school said the incidents happened at Southampton Common, near the Bellemoor public house and in Shirley precinct "where a male was seen trying to encourage a 12-year-old into his vehicle".