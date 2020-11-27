Portsmouth Kings Road segregated cycle path scrapped
- Published
Scrapping plans for a new segregated cycle path in Southsea will increase congestion and pollution, cycling campaigners have warned.
Portsmouth City Council said its three-week trial route between Elm Grove and Kings Road would not be continued.
It had been billed as "creating a safe space" for cyclists, but local traders said it had disrupted business.
The Pompey Cycle Forum criticised a trial for the scheme held in November.
The lane was installed earlier this month using part of a £214,515 emergency active travel fund from the government, which aimed to boost cycling and walking over lockdown.
Lost parking spaces have also been restored after almost 70% of 1,400 respondents to a council survey said the lane had a "negative impact", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council transport chief Lynne Stagg said the scheme was halted as it was "not supported".
"It is a shame that it has not worked but we are committed to continuing to work with cyclists, residents and businesses along these roads," she added.
Khoshnaw Agha, owner of the Mediterranean Supermarket in Elm Grove, said she was "really struggling" with the lane in place.
She said: "Customers had nowhere to park - some got tickets for parking on yellow lines - and it made it difficult to get our deliveries."
Pompey Cycle Forum criticised running the trial in late autumn during the second national lockdown.
A statement said: "There was not enough time to measure real aims of the scheme, which was to enable some residents to feel safe in switching their mode of transport away from relying on private vehicles, and towards using more sustainable methods.
"Those who would like to use pedal power more often are frightened off the roads only to increase the congestion, pollution and poor air quality."