Three children rescued after Ryde harbour sea fall
- Published
Three children have been rescued after getting into difficulties in the sea off the Isle of Wight.
A coastguard spokesman said the alarm was raised shortly after midday on Sunday after a boy, 10, fell into the water from Ryde Harbour's sea wall, and another two jumped in to help.
Two got out by themselves and the third was rescued by the Harbour Master.
They were treated for shock and one boy was taken to hospital for further treatment after ingesting sea water.
Coastguard teams, along with Ryde Rescue and Gosport independent lifeboat, were called to the scene and helped provide first aid.
James Baggott, from the Gosport lifeboat crew, said: 'The fact we were on station and just recovering the lifeboat from a routine maintenance run was very fortuitous because it meant we could be on the scene of the incident within minutes."