Totton supermarket crash: Woman, 78, handed suspended sentence over death
A 78-year-old woman has been handed a suspended sentence for driving a car into two women in a supermarket car park, killing one of them.
Doris Lush, 86, was fatally injured and her granddaughter Rebecca Lush, 22, suffered serious leg injuries in the incident in Totton, Hampshire, in 2018.
Pauline Cove was convicted of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving at Southampton Crown Court.
She was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
The defendant was leaving a branch of Morrisons on 12 July 2018 when her car mounted the pavement.
Witnesses described hearing loud engine revving and one thought it was a "boy racer", her trial in October was told.
Prosecutors said Cove had experienced "pedal misapplication" while her defence barrister suggested she may have fainted at the wheel.
Ms Lush, of Chandlers Ford, who was using a cash machine when she was hit, died later in hospital.
The court heard Cove, of Hounsdown Avenue, Totton, did not recall what happened.
She was disqualified from driving for five years, after which she will have to take an extended retest.