Louise Smith death: Shane Mays 'lost control' in attack on teenager
A man accused of murdering a teenager has told a court he "lost control" as he punched her during a row.
The badly-burned body of Louise Smith, 16, was found in woodland at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May - 13 days after she went missing.
Shane Mays told his trial at Winchester Crown Court he punched her repeatedly and left her in a clearing, but insisted he did not cause her death.
Mays, who denies murder, has previously admitted manslaughter.
The trial previously heard Louise, who has been described as vulnerable, had gone to live with her aunt, who was married to Mays, at a one-bed flat in Leigh Park in late April after an argument with her mother.
She was last seen alive in Somborne Drive in Leigh Park at midday on 8 May.
Her body was found in the nearby wood after extensive searches by specialist teams almost two weeks later.
Giving evidence, the defendant said the teenager lured him to the clearing so that they could talk alone.
He said he retaliated when she hit him with a stick during an argument about her drug use.
"I grabbed the stick, threw her against the floor, then I punched her," he told the court.
"I was angry and I lost control of myself."
Mays said he could not remember how many times he punched his wife's niece in the face while she lay on the ground.
"I began to walk away. I looked back, heard her moaning and then I just carried on walking," he said.
The defendant, of Ringwood House, Leigh Park, said he forgot about what he had done until a few days after his murder arrest, more than a week later.
He denied sexually assaulting Louise or burning her body and told jurors: "I did not kill her."
Mays also told the court that he left school at the age of 15 and had previously worked as a mechanic, in factories and laying asphalt but had not worked since he was 24.
He said that he played video games such as Call of Duty, Need for Speed and Fortnite for nine hours a day.
He also told the court that he had used cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy between the ages of 18 and 29.
The prosecution has previously told jurors that Mays had a romantic interest in Louise and his motive for killing her was partly "sexual".
The victim suffered "heavy blows to the head" but pathologists were unable to determine the cause of death, the court previously heard.
The trial continues.