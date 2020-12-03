Louise Smith death: Shane Mays claims teen 'wanted to bond'
A man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl has told jurors she brought him to an area of woodland because she wanted to "bond" with him.
Louise Smith's burnt body was found at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May - 13 days after she went missing.
Shane Mays, 30, told Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday he punched her repeatedly and left her in a clearing, but insisted he did not kill her.
Mays, who denies murder, has previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The trial previously heard Louise, who has been described as vulnerable, had gone to live with her aunt, who was married to Mays, at a one-bed flat in Leigh Park in late April after an argument with her mother.
She was last seen alive in Somborne Drive in Leigh Park at midday on 8 May.
Her body was found in the nearby wood after extensive searches by specialist teams almost two weeks later.
Louise was "brutally" killed by the defendant, who had a sexual interest in her, prosecutors previously said.
Her body was "dreadfully treated" and "defiled", the court heard.
Giving evidence, the defendant said he was pleased when the teenager invited him out of their shared home on the false pretext of meeting a friend.
He said: "She wanted me to be on my own so she could bond with me. I was happy because she could finally open up to me."
Mays said he did not like Louise, who was his wife's niece.
Jurors have been told Louise was initially happy living with Mays and her aunt but arguments had started between them over chores and about her smoking cannabis with her boyfriend.
Previously the defendant, of Ringwood House, Leigh Park, said he lost his temper and punched her repeatedly after she hit him with a stick during an argument about her drug use.
He said he then forgot about what he had done until a few days after his murder arrest more than a week later.
In previous evidence, he said he had not killed Louise or defiled or burned her body.
The victim suffered "heavy blows to the head" but pathologists were unable to determine the cause of death, the court previously heard.
The trial continues.