Covid-19: Isle of Wight council warns against 'booze cruises'
Plans are in place to deal with groups of drinkers travelling to the Isle of Wight to take advantage of its tier one rules, the council has said.
Leader Dave Stewart said online reports of revellers planning to come to the island were "irresponsible".
He said anyone travelling from a tier two area would still have to abide by that area's regulations.
The island was only one of three areas in England placed in tier one at the end of the national lockdown.
In tier one, pubs can open until 23:00 GMT, with last orders at 22:00
In tier two, pubs and bars can also open until 23:00, but only if they operate as a restaurant. Alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.
'Totally irresponsible'
Mr Stewart said he was "deeply alarmed" to read reports suggesting people might be planning to visit the island for drinking sessions.
He said: "We are working hard with the police and the ferry companies to put out messages that such behaviour is totally irresponsible and we will be supporting local businesses in managing any groups in a Covid-secure way that arrive with this intent.
"We must continue to practice hands-face-space at all times and, I would suggest, always think carefully about what we are doing with the new freedoms we currently enjoy."
Ferry operator Red Funnel increased the number of sailings of its RedJet passenger service between West Cowes and Southampton earlier this week.
It urged travellers to "be sure to comply with the associated rules" of the area in which they live. It said people living in tier three areas should not travel to the island.
The Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly were only areas of England in the lowest level of curbs - tier one - at the end of the national lockdown earlier this week.
