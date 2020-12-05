Lucy McHugh: Social workers caseload 'too high' before girl's murder
Social workers' caseloads were "too high" in the months before a 13-year-old girl was murdered by a man lodging in her home, a council boss has said.
Stephen Nicholson groomed and raped Lucy McHugh in Southampton before stabbing her to death in 2018.
Teachers' concerns that Lucy was being abused were not fully investigated, a report by the Southampton Safeguarding Children Partnership found.
Southampton City Council said it would recruit more social workers.
A serious case review found the authorities were aware Nicholson had a criminal history but social workers considered the concerns had "no foundation" because they were given "assurances" by Lucy's mother.
Nicholson was jailed for life for Lucy's murder last year.
Rob Henderson, the new executive director of children's wellbeing at the city council, was quizzed by councillors about the case at a scrutiny meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Mr Henderson told the meeting: "At that time, in May 2018, caseloads for the assessment service were too high.
"When you work with too many children and families your capacity to be curious [about a case] is limited because you are involved in a number of situations and often crises which distract you."
He added that the council would work with an independent organisation to ensure children's voices were heard.
Nicholson moved into the family's home in 2017 after being invited by long-time friend Richard Elmes, the partner of Lucy's mother Stacey White.
Lucy described Nicholson as her "boyfriend" and teachers alerted the council that they feared she was being sexually exploited.
Nicholson stabbed Lucy 27 times near Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre on 25 July - a day after she sent him a message saying she was pregnant. It was later established she had not been pregnant.
Southampton City Council's executive director has previously apologised to Lucy's family for the authority's "shortcomings".