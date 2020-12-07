Monolith appears on Isle of Wight beach
A shimmering, mirrored monolith has appeared on an Isle of Wight beach.
The large monolith was first discovered just above the tide line on Compton Beach on the south west of the island on Sunday.
Alexia Fishwick said she "was dumbstruck" when she came across it. "Many people walked past it and ignored it - it's incredibly graceful."
Similar objects have also been discovered recently in Utah, California and Romania.
It is not known who installed the structure, which is described as about 7.5ft (2.2m) high by 2ft (0.6m) wide.
The metal object in Utah was first spotted on 18 November by a helicopter crew counting big horn sheep from the air.
Its discovery and speculation over where it came from caused a stir on social media, with many observers presuming it was an art installation left by a sculptor. It was found to have disappeared about a week later.
