Barton Stacey asylum seeker cabin site 'would be open prison'
- Published
Plans to accommodate up to 500 asylum seekers in cabins near a village have been condemned by both the local MP and council leader.
Test Valley Borough Council leader Phil North said the "substandard" homes near Barton Stacey, Hampshire, would be like an "open prison".
Fellow Conservative Caroline Nokes MP said the site would infringe rules on development.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
'Criminality increase'
Mr North said the site, on Ministry of Defence land near the A303, would mainly house asylum seekers who had come to the UK in boats.
He said: "Putting these individuals up in substandard temporary buildings akin to an open prison is the wrong accommodation in the wrong location.
"An influx of 500 young men in a village with an existing population of just 1,000 would have an overwhelmingly detrimental impact."
He said the site, which would have a 22:00 curfew, might lead to "an increase in anti-social behaviour and criminality."
Ms Nokes, the MP for Romsey and Southampton North, said the development, which might not require planning permission, would "ride roughshod" over development restrictions due to nitrate pollution in the Solent region.
She said: "Quite apart from whether it is the right thing to do to house asylum seekers in this sort of accommodation or location, there cannot be one rule for families who want to build a new home in this area and another one for the Home Office."
Test Valley Borough Council said Barton Stacey is one of a number of sites being considered by the government, which is expected to make a decision in the next few weeks.