BBC News

Louise Smith death: Shane Mays jailed for murdering teenager in woods

Published
image copyrightFamily photo
image captionLouise Smith had moved in with her aunt who is married to Shane Mays

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his teenage niece in woodland and violating and burning her body.

Louise Smith, 16, was found dead at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May - 13 days after she went missing.

Her uncle Shane Mays, 30, was previously found guilty of murder by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.

Imposing a minimum term of 25 years, the judge, Mrs Justice May, said he had committed "the most gross abuse of trust".

image copyrightHampshire Constabulary
image captionShane Mays was jailed for a minimum of 25 years

Related Topics

  • Havant

More on this story

  • Louise Smith death: Shane Mays guilty of murdering teenager in woods

    Published
    19 hours ago

  • Louise Smith death: Shane Mays denies trying to 'silence' teenager

    Published
    5 days ago

  • Louise Smith death: Shane Mays 'lost control' in attack on teenager

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Louise Smith death: 'Heavy blows to the head' inflicted on teenager

    Published
    17 November

  • Louise Smith death: Video shows killer tickling victim's feet

    Published
    17 November

  • Louise Smith death: Shane Mays admits manslaughter

    Published
    16 November