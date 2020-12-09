Louise Smith death: Shane Mays jailed for murdering teenager in woods
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for murdering his teenage niece in woodland and violating and burning her body.
Louise Smith, 16, was found dead at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May - 13 days after she went missing.
Her uncle Shane Mays, 30, was previously found guilty of murder by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.
Imposing a minimum term of 25 years, the judge, Mrs Justice May, said he had committed "the most gross abuse of trust".