Care worker Kerry Claridge sentenced for stealing from 81-year-old
- Published
A care worker who was secretly filmed stealing from an 81-year-old woman has been handed a suspended sentence.
Kerry Claridge, 32, admitted taking money and cigarettes from widow Joyce Cooper who was recovering from a stroke at her home in Portsmouth.
She was caught on a hidden camera installed by Mrs Cooper's grandson after he became suspicious.
Claridge was given a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £250 compensation.
She pleaded guilty to three counts of theft at an earlier hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates Court.
The video footage, secretly recorded by Mrs Cooper's grandson Stuart Vaizey, showed Claridge, of St Paul's Square, Southsea, riding on an electric wheelchair and appearing to take money from a purse.
Speaking after the sentencing, he said: "It was disgraceful, disgusting - you don't expect someone to do that to an elderly person like that, especially with a medical condition."
In a statement, Claridge's employer Mayfair Homecare confirmed she had been dismissed from her job.
"This behaviour not only falls far below the standards we expect of our team members, but is especially upsetting given the position of trust this person was in at the time of the offence," it said.