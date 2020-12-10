Non-native 'stowaway' dormouse found in New Forest
A nature lover from Salisbury has adopted an unexpected pet after finding a garden dormouse in the New Forest.
Sean Foote was driving near Godshill on Sunday when he spotted the creature by the side of the road.
Mr Foote believes the rodent, which does not occur in the UK, may have stowed away from mainland Europe in a car or lorry.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said the species was not classed as "invasive".
The garden dormouse, which is found in southern Europe, generally grows to 10-15cm in length, not including its tail.
Mr Foote said, as it was illegal to re-release non-native species, he had named the female dormouse Brie and was continuing to care for it at home.
He and his partner - both knowledgeable about native small mammals - were initially "perplexed" by the creature, which has distinctive black eye markings.
Mr Foote said: "Having consulted experts, it's considered the most likely explanation to its presence in the UK is that it has been attempting to hibernate within a nook or cranny in a vehicle that was in France, then driven here, where it then fell out.
"As it's illegal to release non-native animals, it will now have to stay in captivity."
Mr Foote said he has since discovered other records of the creatures being found in Kent and Derbyshire.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust suggested the dormouse could have escaped or been released from captivity but said it was not classified as an invasive species.
"There is potential for any non-native species to establish and have negative impacts on native ones but so far this species has yet to breed," she said.
The UK's only native dormouse is the hazel dormouse, which is much smaller.