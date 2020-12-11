BBC News

Coronavirus: Case rates in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Published
Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

The figures are the number of infections per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 6 December.

The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

  • Southampton - 70.9 (down from 71.3)
  • Portsmouth - 149.4 (up from 114.9)
  • Gosport - 94.3 (down from 150.9)
  • Havant - 137.9 (up from 94.3)
  • Winchester - 48.1 (down from 79.3)
  • Fareham - 74.8 (down from 88.6)
  • East Hampshire - 59.7 (down from 72.8)
  • New Forest - 65.0 (up from 38.3)
  • Basingstoke and Deane - 92.9 (down from 98.5)
  • Rushmoor - 86.7 (up from 66.6)
  • Eastleigh - 53.2 (down from 56.1)
  • Test Valley - 40.4 (down from 57.1)
  • Hart - 78.3 (up from 63.9)
  • Isle of Wight - 16.2 (down from 30.3)

For comparison, the figure for England is 156.2 (up from 154.2).

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Figures were updated on 10 December and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.

