Weed restoration will see angling club's carp 'destroyed'
- Published
Efforts to restore vegetation in a fishing lake in Hampshire could lead to the destruction of valuable fish.
Hampshire County Council has ordered Oakhanger Angling Club to remove thousands of pounds worth of mature carp from Shortheath Pond.
The club fears many of the fish may not pass a health check to allow them to be moved, meaning they will be destroyed.
Hampshire County Council, which leases the lake to the club, said it was acting on advice from Natural England.
The club, which has been running for 50 years, has about 100 fish in the lake - the biggest, named Long Common, weighs about 13kg (29lb).
But the lake falls within a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Natural England says the bottom-feeding carp are preventing weeds from growing.
Angler and committee member Kevin Charman said: "I thought it was a wind-up. I've been fishing here for over 40 years.
"If they fail that health check - and there's a real chance that could happen - then those fish will have to be killed.
"I can't believe it will just be carp anglers who will be outraged by that."
Club chairman Mike Simpson: "I've always been into conservation but there's a compromise somewhere, isn't there?
"There are other areas here that are just ponds with no fish that they could do something about to bring the plants back."
A county council spokesman said: "Natural England identified that the pond's emergent and bankside vegetation was declining due to the carp.
"Hampshire County Council fully supports controlled fishing at the pond and hopes that the Oakhanger Angling Club will continue to use the site to fish for the other available species such as perch and roach."
The carp are expected to be removed in the new year.