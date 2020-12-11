Natasha Lambert completes 3,000-mile transatlantic challenge
- Published
A sailor, who has no use of her arms or legs and uses her breath and tongue, to control her boat has completed a 3,000-mile (5,000km) journey across the Atlantic.
Natasha Lambert, of the Isle of Wight, was among five crew on her boat in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC).
She finished the crossing from Gran Canaria to Saint Lucia in 18 days, 21 hours, 39 minutes and eight seconds.
Her family said she had been "spurred on" by messages of support.
The 23-year-old's 46ft (14m) catamaran, Blown Away, was fitted with the "sip and puff" technology by her father.
The family said they now planned to stay in the Caribbean "for some time" to teach local communities and schools how to use the technology.
Ms Lambert, who has athetoid cerebral palsy, has previously completed a Channel crossing as well as sailing solo round the Isle of Wight in mouth-controlled boats.
The former Young Sailor of the Year, who holds a British Empire Medal for her charity work, is hoping the crossing will raise another £30,000 for her own sailing school, Cowes RNLI and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
"Thank you to all the kind donations from businesses and individuals who have helped us toward our fundraising goal," Mandy Lambert, Natasha's mother, said.
She said the crew had been "spurred on by hundreds of kind messages".
More than 50 boats and 300 sailors are taking part in the 2020 ARC event, which has been running for 35 years. Natasha finished in 28th place.