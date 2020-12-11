Hampshire baby 'nearly died twice' at mother's NHS unit
- Published
A baby ingested an opiate painkiller while under its mother's care in a psychiatric unit, a report has said.
The baby suffered two "life-threatening episodes" at Melbury Lodge, Winchester, in January 2017, Hampshire Safeguarding Children Board (HSCB) said.
The mother was arrested but not charged due to a lack of evidence, the report added.
Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust said it had improved safeguards as a result of the incidents.
The pair were sent to live at the facility in December 2016 after the mother took three overdoses, the serious case review said.
The following month, the baby suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated by medical staff.
'Near-death' incidents
Shortly after being returned to the mother, the child became critically ill again.
On the second occasion, test results revealed the baby's urine contained the painkiller dihydrocodeine, which had been prescribed for the mother.
However police were unable to prove who administered the drug or whether it caused the "near-death" incidents, HSCB said.
The report said the unit had "unhelpfully" considered the baby to be a "protective factor" for the mother, reducing her risk of self-harm.
It concluded: "There appears to have been no link made by MBU staff between concerns about maternal self-care and implications for her ability to care for her baby."
Southern Health told the inquiry it had improved protection for babies at the unit.
It said they were now classified as "patients" instead of "guests" and had separate records documenting their care.