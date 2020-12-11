Ryanair to restart flights from Bournemouth Airport
- Published
Ryanair is set to resume flights from Bournemouth to five European destinations
The budget airline will fly to Faro, Alicante and Malaga, as well as Krakow and the island of Tenerife from 18 December.
Commercial passenger flights from the airport at Hurn all-but ended when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Airport managing director Steve Gill said it had "taken the necessary steps" to ensure safe travel.
Ryanair is also expected to re-launch flights to Dublin, Girona, Malta, Murcia, Palma, Paphos and Prague from March 2021.
Mr Gill said Ryanair's announcement would allow holidaymakers to "enjoy some winter sun".
TUI had already resumed flights from Bournemouth Airport to Tenerife, but the government announced on Thursday that the travel corridor to the Canary Islands had been removed.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said travellers entering the UK from the Spanish islands must now self-isolate for up to 14 days after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.