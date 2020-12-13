Three donkeys die in New Forest national park crash
Three donkeys have died in a crash in the New Forest national park.
A car hit them at about 07:00 GMT on Saturday in Roger Penny Way, where donkeys, cattle and horses roam freely,
New Forest National Park Authority (NNPA), which manages the site and campaigns to reduce animal accidents, described the deaths as "truly shocking".
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating but said it was not yet known if the donkeys were wild.
The force is appealing for witnesses. No people were injured in the crash.
'Slow down'
The New Forest is one of the largest remaining areas of unenclosed land where Commoners' cattle, ponies and donkeys roam throughout the open heath.
In 2019, 58 animals were killed and 32 were injured, the NNPA said.
Spokesman Nigel Matthews said: "For three donkeys to lose their lives together like this is truly shocking.
"We appeal to drivers to please slow down on the unfenced roads of the New Forest.
"The Commoners' animals are out all year round, day and night, and you should expect them to be on the roads or to step out without warning."