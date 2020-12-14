Eastern Road in Portsmouth set for cycle route improvement work
A major cycle route in Portsmouth is set for improvement works, after plans for a temporary bike lane were scrapped earlier in the year.
Eastern Road in the city will see path widening and new lighting and signs paid for by a government grant.
The dropping of a planned temporary lane in June was described as a "missed opportunity" by cycling campaigners.
Portsmouth City Council said the £461,400 improvement work would provide a "good alternative" to using cars.
The previous proposals to create a temporary bike route using a lane along Eastern Road using money from the first tranche of the government's Active Travel Fund were scrapped at the last minute.
Instead the cash was used to implement various road closures in the city to assist social distancing.
The latest round of Active Travel Fund grants have to be used for permanent schemes.
In a statement Portsmouth Cycling Forum said the latest announcement "sounds like very good news".
"However the actual details of the design will be important to see given new national standards that were released in the summer," it added.
Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's transport boss, said: "It has very much been my ambition to make improvements along Eastern Road as this provides a good alternative to using cars, but it needs upgrading and making safer."
The first phase of the work due to take place is the widening of the shared cycle and pedestrian path between Airport Service Road and Burrfields Road.