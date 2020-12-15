Hampshire police 'spork' warning over unconscious detainee
A police force has been warned not to leave detainees alone with cutlery after a man seriously injured himself with a "spork".
The victim, who had a history of self-harm, was left with the hybrid spoon-fork for more than two hours in a cell in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in 2019.
He used it both to cut himself and to fashion a noose, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The victim lost consciousness but recovered, investigators added.
Custody staff left the man with "unsupervised access to a spork, as it was not removed after use" in July 2019, the IOPC report said.
Investigators warned the cutlery could have been used as a weapon as well as for self-harm.
The IOPC said Hampshire Constabulary should review its custody policies to "clarify guidance around the provision of cutlery".
The force has been approached for comment.