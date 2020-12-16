Bird flu: Fareham and Ryde swan deaths investigated
The remains of a number swans found dead near the Hampshire coast have tested positive for bird flu.
About 12 swans were found at Fareham Creek, with Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirming avian flu had been found on swabs taken from three of them.
There are also fears of a possible outbreak on the Isle of Wight where swans died at Ryde Canoe Lake.
Defra has urged bird owners to observe strict biosecurity precautions.
Councillor Tom Davies, for Fareham East ward, said there had been "a deluge of dead swans with apparently no cause" in the past few weeks.
"It's obviously shocking news but it's important to note this is a strain with a very low threat to human life. There are now concerns for the other swans present in the creek," he added.
He said water pollution had been considered as a possible cause of the deaths and testing for lead poisoning had been carried out, but this had been ruled out.
The remains of more than seven swans found at Ryde Canoe Lake are also being tested.
Kay Ounsworth, of the Isle of Wight Bird Rehabilitation group, said an outbreak was the "last thing the island needs".
"We're a small farming community and, if it is bird flu, people could easily walk from the lake and spread it through farm land."
The lake is known to be home to wildfowl including Canada geese, tufted ducks and mallard as well as white and black swans.
Following an increases in cases of H5N8 bird flu nationally, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was put in place across England meaning all commercial and domestic bird keepers are required by law to take a range of biosecurity precautions including keeping their birds indoors.
Members of the public are also advised not to touch dead or visibly sick wild birds to prevent spreading the disease.