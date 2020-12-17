Covid: Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant set for tier three
- Published
Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant are to move into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, the health secretary has announced.
The area is among eight in the south of England to be moved into tier three.
Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson urged everyone to obey the rules "while we all get vaccinated against this terrible disease".
The city's director of public health also urged people to "think carefully" about their Christmas plans.
Helen Atkinson said: "We know being indoors and proximity to people are the things that help the virus to spread, so I ask everyone to think carefully about the impact their Christmas plans will have on family, friends and loved ones.
"Sticking to the rules and being vigilant now could prevent an even larger spike of cases in January and February, keeping us all safer until we can get vaccinated."
Portsmouth City Council said cases of infection had risen 42% in the city since 8 December, while its seven-day rate per 100,000 people was double that of Southampton.
'Huge sacrifices'
Mr Vernon-Jackson said the increase had been due to "social and geographical differences" but added: "Portsmouth has shown time and time again this year that, by acting together, we can slow the spread of this disease, so I have every faith that we can do it again. We have to."
Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan said: ""Just two weeks ago the Government mistakenly claimed they had the pandemic under control. The city council leader also wildly said Portsmouth could go into tier one.
"Portsmouth people continue to make huge sacrifices to protect the vulnerable and save lives. Ministers must now get a grip of this virus, so that our NHS can be protected and our city's economy recovers faster."
Havant and Waterlooville FC said it was saddened to announce it was "unable to admit fans to home games for the foreseeable future" and Saturday's game with Braintree Town would be streamed online instead.
The changes mean pubs and restaurants must close, except for delivery and takeaway, as must indoor entertainment venues.
They come into effect at 00:01 GMT on Saturday.
