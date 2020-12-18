BBC News

Attempted- murder arrests after teenager stabbed in Southampton

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe teenager was stabbed multiple times

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of a teenager in Southampton.

The 18-year-old victim was stabbed in his chest, arm and leg in Cowdray Close, Lordswood, at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where his injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

The two men, aged 18 and 19, both from Southampton, remain in custody.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information.

