Hampshire detective denies forgery in Lucy-Anne Rushton case
- Published
A detective has pleaded not guilty to forging a witness statement during a murder investigation.
Det Con Robert Ferrow is accused of completing and signing the statement as part of the investigation into the murder of Lucy-Anne Rushton in Andover in June 2019.
The Hampshire Constabulary officer denied a forgery charge at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.
The case is set to be heard at Winchester Crown Court on 20 January.
The investigation was brought by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) .
Det Con Ferrow has been charged with making a false instrument with intent for it to be accepted as genuine, under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981.
Shaun Dyson, 28, was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 17 years at Winchester Crown Court for the murder of his estranged wife at the family home in Andover, Hampshire, while children were at the property.