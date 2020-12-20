Answers demanded in Hampshire over tier-4 restrictions
- Published
Two councils in Hampshire have called on the government to provide an explanation following the announcement of new tier-four rules in their areas.
People in Gosport, Portsmouth and Havant became subject to England's toughest new restrictions at midnight.
Gosport Borough Council's leader said he "can't understand" why the area has been moved into tier four while neighbouring areas remain in tier two.
Meanwhile, Portsmouth City Council said it was given "no warning".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that London and parts of the East and the South East would enter tier four because a new coronavirus variant had caused cases to soar.
Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: "We haven't been told anything about how prevalent the new strain is in Portsmouth and will urgently seek this information from government.
"These new restrictions are going to mean a different Christmas for everyone and while people had been looking forward to celebrating with loved ones, unfortunately that won't be possible now."
Gosport Borough Council leader Mark Hook said he had written to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for an explanation of the decision.
He said: "Gosport's infection rate is 144 per 100,000 so I can't understand why we have been moved into tier four when some of our neighbouring areas remain in tier two."
Mr Hook said he understood the need to protect people from the virus but warned a lot of local businesses would suffer.
Both councillors urged residents to follow the government rules and support local businesses by shopping online.
Under tier-four rules, people are being told to stay at home, while non-essential shops and businesses have to close.