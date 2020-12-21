BBC News

Southampton man guilty of possessing weapon and explosives

image captionA bomb disposal unit was sent to a property in Bond Road

A man has been found guilty of possessing a prohibited weapon and explosives after a bomb disposal unit was sent to his home.

Police were called to the property on Bond Road in Bitterne, Southampton, on 19 June.

Pascal Knorr-Gulde, 48, was also convicted by a jury at Southampton Crown Court of a further charge of attempting to manufacture a firearm.

He is due to be sentenced on 4 February.

Police evacuated two neighbouring properties while officers and a specialist explosives team searched the address.

Knorr-Gulde was found not guilty of attempting to manufacture explosives.

The judge ordered that a charge of possessing a firearm by a person with previous convictions should lie on file.

