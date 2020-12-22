Lorry driver sought after body found on A303 near Andover
A lorry driver is being sought by police following the death of a pedestrian.
The man's body was found near a slip road on the eastbound carriageway of the A303 at Picket Twenty near Andover shortly before 02:30 GMT.
Police said officers investigating believe a large goods vehicle, which did not stop, hit the man.
Drivers in the area at the time have been asked to check any dashcam footage.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 53-year-old from Andover died at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.
The road was closed overnight eastbound at the junction with the A3093 but has since reopened.