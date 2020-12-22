BBC News

Lorry driver sought after body found on A303 near Andover

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionDrivers in the area at the time have been asked to check any dashcam footage

A lorry driver is being sought by police following the death of a pedestrian.

The man's body was found near a slip road on the eastbound carriageway of the A303 at Picket Twenty near Andover shortly before 02:30 GMT.

Police said officers investigating believe a large goods vehicle, which did not stop, hit the man.

Drivers in the area at the time have been asked to check any dashcam footage.

Hampshire Constabulary said the 53-year-old from Andover died at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

The road was closed overnight eastbound at the junction with the A3093 but has since reopened.

Related Topics

  • Andover