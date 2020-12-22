Image released over Locks Heath Range Rover fraud
Police investigating the fraudulent purchase of a £40,000 4x4 have released an image of a woman they want to question.
The Range Rover Sport was purchased on finance from a dealership in the Locks Heath area of Hampshire last month.
The person whose details were used later received the paperwork in the post and alerted the police.
Hampshire police said the woman whose picture was taken at the dealership may live outside the Hampshire area.