Man arrested over Basingstoke Halloween attack death
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Basingstoke more than a year ago.
Frazer Brabant, 34, was found with serious head injuries in a back garden in Gershwin Road on 31 October 2019.
Mr Brabant - a father of two young children - died in hospital nearly three months later, on January 21.
The 22-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released pending further inquiries.
A number of men and women have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with the death of Mr Brabant and remain under investigation.
Five people were arrested in October 2020, six people were arrested back in June 2020 and a further five people were arrested in November 2019.
Hampshire Constabulary said they were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and all remain under police investigation.
The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for anonymous information it receives that leads to the conviction of Mr Brabant's killer or killers.