Man jailed after arranging rape of girl in Hampshire
- Published
A man who arranged to rape an eight-year-old girl has been jailed for eight years.
Lance Baynes travelled 120 miles from his home in the West Midlands to a service station in Sutton Scotney, Hampshire, in the belief he would be meeting the child.
Instead the 48-year-old was caught in a police sting by officers posing as a man who would join him in the act.
Hampshire Constabulary said Baynes had been planning an "atrocious offence".
When Baynes was arrested at the service station on 21 August, he was found in possession of restraints, sex toys and lubricant, with the intention to "commit serious child sex abuse", said the police force.
When his electronic devices were seized, Baynes was found to be administrating an account where indecent images of children were being exchanged with other offenders.
He was in possession of 1,430 indecent extreme images.
Baynes, of Cedar Close, Walsall, had also been "communicating sexually" with a 13-year-old girl, according to officers.
At Winchester Crown Court he pleaded guilty to following ten charges, police said:
- Arranging/facilitating the rape of a child under 13-years-old
- Three counts of making indecent images of children
- One count of possession of extreme indecent images
- Three counts of distributing indecent images of children
- Intentionally encouraging an offender to commit an indictable offence.
He will serve four years on license after serving eight years in jail.
Det Con Steve Hill, from Hampshire police's Internet Child Abuse Team, said: "Prior to his arrest Lance Baynes had been planning to commit an atrocious offence against what he believed was an eight-year-old girl.
"He is a dangerous offender, and I hope his sentencing reassures the public."