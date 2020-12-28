BBC News

Upside down pony rescued from New Forest ditch

A pony has been rescued after being found upside down in a ditch in the New Forest, a fire service has said.

The animal was discovered with another loose pony on the A36 near Ower, between Shelley Lane and Whinwhistle Road, at about 02:00 GMT.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and an animal rescue specialist used harnesses and strops to free the trapped pony.

Both animals were then taken to a nearby vet for a full examination.

Friends of Hampshire Animal Rescue Team said it was suspected the trapped pony may have been hit by a vehicle.

