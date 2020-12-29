BBC News

Southampton river body: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

image copyrightFamily photo
image captionThe body of 20-year-old Sol Hemy was discovered in the River Itchen

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in a river.

Sol Hemy's body was discovered in the water at Riverside Park in Southampton on 5 September 2019 while officers investigated a nearby burglary.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Hemy, a father of two from Sholing, died from drowning.

A 30-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail until 24 January.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of another person's identity document and obtaining/acquiring/using criminal property.

A 28-year-old man from Gosport previously arrested on suspicion of murder was released without charge in April.

image captionPolice cordoned off a part of Riverside Park in Southampton

