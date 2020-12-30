BBC News

Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry out of action due to prow fault

Published
image copyrightKarl Love
image captionEast Cowes councillor Karl Love posted a picture of the £3.2m ferry with its ramps in the water

The Isle of Wight's troubled chain ferry has been suspended again, less than a month after resuming following a hydraulic oil leak.

A council statement said engineers were on site dealing a fault with the vessel's east prow.

East Cowes councillor Karl Love posted a picture of the £3.2m ferry with its ramps in the water on Tuesday evening.

A replacement launch is in operation for foot passengers while drivers face a detour of up to 11 miles (18km).

