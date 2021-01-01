Four horses killed in New Forest collision
Four horses have been killed in a collision with a vehicle in the New Forest National Park.
The animals were hit on Thursday night while licking freshly laid salt on Roger Penny Way, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Three horses died at the scene while a fourth was found some distance away, the force added.
In December, three donkeys were killed on the road, which is a black spot for animal accidents.
The vehicle was apparently severely damaged in the collision, according to a police tweet, which gave no further details.
The New Forest is one of the largest remaining areas of unenclosed land where commoners' cattle, ponies and donkeys roam throughout the open heath.
In 2019, 58 animals were killed and 32 were injured, according to the New Forest National Park Authority.
Roger Penny Way, between Brook and Godshill, has a speed limit ranging from 30 to 40mph (48 to 64km/h).