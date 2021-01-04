Pedestrian 'walking in road' killed in Hampshire van crash
A pedestrian who was thought to have been walking in the road has died when he was hit by a van in Hampshire.
The crash involving a white Citroen Berlingo van happened on the A325 Petersfield Road, near Greatham, at about 05:45 GMT on Saturday.
Police said the 47-year-old from Gosport was struck by the van which then came off the carriageway.
Police said his next of kin had been informed and investigations into how the crash happened were ongoing.
The van driver was taken to hospital having suffered minor injuries - he has since been discharged.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage who was travelling along the road at the time between between Greatham and Whitehill or the A3 between Petersfield and Liss who may have seen a man walking along the carriageway has been asked to contact police.