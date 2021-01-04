Portsmouth newborn baby death: Two women released without charge
- Published
Two women arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, after a baby was found dead in a street in Portsmouth, have been released without charge.
The newborn girl was found at Old Commercial Road on 25 January 2020.
Hampshire Constabulary said a third woman aged 21 and from Portsmouth, held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The force said it was continuing its "complex investigation".
Police previously confirmed the baby, found at the junction of Victoria Street, was white and born at 39 weeks, which is full-term.
A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, but detectives believe the baby was not born in a hospital.
An appeal for information about a yellow beach towel found nearby was issued days after the body was found.
Officers visited more than 800 homes as part of inquiries in and around the Buckland area in the weeks after the baby was found.