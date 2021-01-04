Primary school closures in Hampshire over Covid concerns
A number of primary schools across Hampshire have not reopened after the holidays amid uncertainty over whether pupils should be returning with the current Covid restrictions.
In Southampton, where more than 20 primaries have only partially opened, the city council said it would not issue fines if pupils missed class.
Hampshire County Council reported 14 would be closed from Tuesday.
The Department for Education said closing should only be a "last resort".
In a statement Southampton City Council said it "recognised the concerns of teachers and parents".
"With rising Covid rates schools may need to adjust what they can offer based on available staff and we have advised schools to prioritise education for vulnerable pupils and children of keyworkers.
It said it would not issue fines for parents who keep their children at home if they have concerns about Covid.
'Heavy heart'
In a letter to parents, Basset Green Primary School said it would reopen on Tuesday to critical workers' children and vulnerable individuals only for the first week.
"It is with a heavy heart that once again we have had to make the difficult decision to close Bassett Green's doors for the majority of our children in order to protect our school community," said head teacher Charlotte Stillwell.
Hampshire County Council reported seven closures on Monday, with several due to "staff shortages".
A joint letter from education unions has called for a "pause" in reopening schools, accusing the government of "creating chaos".
Secondary schools are staying closed this week except for vulnerable and key workers' children.
But reopening primary schools in other areas, including for some in Tier 4, has been challenged, with the biggest teachers' union, the National Education Union, calling for teaching to be moved online for the first two weeks of term.
A Department for Education spokesman said: "Children's education has consistently been a national priority, which is why we want classrooms to reopen wherever possible in the new term.
"Schools will continue to implement appropriate safety measures to help mitigate the risk of transmission."
