Covid: Nursery boss calls for early years staff vaccinations
Nursery staff at hospitals should be given priority for Covid-19 vaccinations, an early years education provider has said.
Cheryl Hadland, who oversees 19 nurseries including at hospital sites in Bournemouth and Portsmouth, said remaining open was a "huge challenge".
The nursery at Poole Hospital shut on Monday due to a lack of staff.
Although all schools and colleges have closed to most pupils, nurseries can stay open under the new lockdown rules.
Ms Hadland runs Tops Day Nurseries which provides day nurseries at hospitals including the Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch and the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.
She said: "We don't think we're catching Covid from children particularly, but I do have so many staff either going down with Covid or being sent home by track and trace, so it's a huge challenge in terms of staffing.
"We have no PPE, we've not been prioritised for vaccines, we don't get free testing kits like the schools."
She added: "These people are on the front line, right behind the doctors and nurses, looking after their children."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter lockdown restrictions for England on Monday, after the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid-19 cases for the seventh day in a row.
Schools and colleges closed to all pupils, apart from vulnerable and keyworker children, with remote learning taking place until February half term.
However early years settings, including nurseries, remain open.
The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has advised that Covid-19 amongst children is not a significant pressure across the UK.
Vaccines are being given to those on a list of nine high-priority groups, beginning with residents in care homes for older adults and their carers.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said: "I have nothing but the greatest respect for those providing early years education and child care.
"A balance has got be to struck between making sure those who are doing absolutely vital work can continue to do that work, but also doing everything we can to ensure childcare settings are safe."
