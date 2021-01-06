Hampshire building site death: Man charged with manslaughter
A man has been charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of a worker on a building site.
The body of Kulwant Singh Athwal, 64, was found at a house undergoing work in Ling Dale in Chilworth, Hampshire, on 16 July 2019.
Mr Athwal, from Southampton, died from crush injuries to his chest, a post-mortem examination found.
Paramjit Singh, 48, of Iris Road, Southampton, is due to appear before Southampton magistrates on Tuesday.