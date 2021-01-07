Lost M4 bear gifted to Southampton cancer treatment girl
- Published
A teddy bear found on the M4 has been gifted to an eight-year-old girl from Southampton who was undergoing treatment for brain cancer.
"Arthur" was found by motorway traffic manager Brad Maddison on the side of the M4 near Reading in November.
After a Radio 1 appeal failed to trace his owner, breakfast host Greg James offered the bear up for adoption.
Taylor was given the bear at Southampton Children's Hospital after finishing eight months of chemotherapy.
Speaking to Radio 1 breakfast host Greg James on air, the eight-year-old, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January 2020, said she came forward to adopt the bear because he was "nice and cuddly and happy".
She added: "I had a brain tumour, I had an operation and they got it out for me, so I had some treatment as well."
To signify the end of her treatment Taylor read a poem and rang a bell at the hospital accompanied by the scarf-wearing bear, who has been cleaned and repaired.
Here’s Taylor (and Arthur the Bear!) ringing the bell at @SotonChildHosp after completing her treatment for a brain tumour.— Greg James (@gregjames) January 6, 2021
This is the most joyful thing I’ve ever been part of on the radio.
The full story will make your day. Listen to it here:https://t.co/DxzAp5wNEP pic.twitter.com/wh3QEiQriK
In a Tweet staff at the hospital posted: "Such a special moment! Thank you to Greg and his team for helping to make this happen, Taylor and Arthur now have a very special bond."
In a message played on air to Taylor, traffic manager Brad Maddison, who found the brown bear, said: "It fills me with enormous pride that the doctors and nurses have done a fabulous job and got you better.
"I want to wish you all the very best - thanks for agreeing to look after Arthur."
Greg James said: "Brad's silliness and kindness has made a lot of people very happy."
Taylor's mum, Kayleigh Hilton, said Arthur had "settled in well" at their home since he and Taylor returned from hospital.
She said she planned to carry the bear on her back when she runs the ABP Southampton 10km in April to raise money for Abby's Heroes, a charity supporting children with cancer in Southampton.