Kayleigh Dunning murdered 'after marriage proposal'
A man accused of murdering his lover had proposed to her the night before she was found dead, a court has heard.
Kayleigh Dunning's body was found at the flat of Mark Brandford in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, on the evening of 17 December 2019. She had suffered multiple head injuries.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard the pair had an "unusual history" and were seeing each other despite Ms Dunning being in another relationship.
Mr Brandford, 49, denies murder.
Prosecuting, Simon Jones said Ms Dunning had suffered a "brutal and ferocious attack".
He said the 32-year-old had "clearly tried to defend herself" as her injuries showed signs of a struggle, but she "didn't stand a chance".
Mr Jones told the court she and Mr Brandford had previously been engaged, had split up, but were secretly continuing a sexual relationship.
He said Mr Brandford later told police he had planned to ask Ms Dunning to marry him after she had told him to "make an honest woman of her".
The court heard they had spent the evening of 16 December together and Mr Brandford published photos on social media of a "seemingly happy-looking Kayleigh".
The court also heard details of "affectionate" text messages between Ms Dunning and another man she was in a relationship with, sent during the same evening.
'Grief stricken'
Jurors were told Mr Brandford left the flat early the next morning to go to his work as a road sweeper and later returned and made a "sham" 999 call to report finding Ms Dunning's body.
"He was the only person with Kayleigh that night," Mr Jones said.
Mr Jones said Mr Brandford had appeared his "normal self" at work during the day, telling colleagues that he and Ms Dunning had got engaged.
Ms Dunning was reported missing by her family at 18:00 GMT after she failed to respond to text messages and calls.
Jurors were played a recording of a police call to Mr Brandford shortly afterwards during which time he was in a Betfred betting shop.
He returned to his flat at 21:39 and called the emergency services which Mr Jones told the court was "going through the motions of the grief-stricken fiancé".
Ms Dunning was described in court as a "outgoing, chatty, passionate young woman".
The court heard post mortem examinations found she died from sharp blunt force injuries to the head and neck."
The prosecutor said Mr Brandford could be "highly jealous" and had told police he had been angry when Ms Dunning had accidentally called him the pet name she used for her other lover.
Mr Brandford also denies a charge of distributing private sexual photos and films of Ms Dunning.
The trial continues.