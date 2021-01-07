Isle of Wight prison officer jailed over affair with murderer
- Published
A prison officer who had an affair with a convicted double murderer and allowed him to assault one of her colleagues has been jailed for three years.
Lauren McIntyre, 32, from Ryde, had a sexual relationship with Andrew Roberts at HMP Isle of Wight in 2018.
Roberts, who had murdered his girlfriend and their baby daughter, inflicted "significant head injuries" on the other officer, prosecutors said.
McIntyre pleaded guilty to four charges of misconduct in a public office.
The mother of three received money from Roberts during their four-month affair, prosecutors said.
'Corrosive' misconduct
She failed to warn colleagues about Roberts' plan to attack a prison officer, Isle of Wight Crown Court heard.
McIntyre, of St John's Wood Road, also knew the inmate unlawfully had a mobile phone and gave him the officer's phone number, prosecutors said.
Judge Roger Hetherington told her: "The effect of this sort of misconduct... has a corrosive effect on everyone within the prison system.
"You had no regard for that, only for your own selfish interests."
Ian Harris, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "McIntyre behaved in a way which completely contravened the training she had received, which constitutes a wholly unacceptable breach of trust."
Roberts was previously jailed for life in 2003 for strangling Louise L'Homme and their 10-month-old daughter Tia Roberts at their home in Tylorstown, Rhondda.