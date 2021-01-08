Isle of Wight oil tanker 'hijacking' case dropped against seven men
Seven men, including two who had already been charged, will face no action over a suspected hijacking of an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight.
Special forces stormed the Nave Andromeda on 25 October after the crew raised concerns about stowaways.
Matthew Okorie, 25 and Sunday Sylvester, 22, had been charged with conduct endangering ships.
The cases have been discontinued after new expert evidence emerged, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said
Hampshire Constabulary said the five other men, who were arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force, also face no police action.
They will remain detained under immigration regulations.
Sophie Stevens, senior district crown prosecutor, said: "The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review and after additional maritime expert evidence came to light, we concluded there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and discontinued the case."
The 748ft-long (228m) ship left Lagos on 5 October bound for Southampton.
As it approached the Isle of Wight 20 days later, an emergency call came from the ship concerned about stowaways on board while the 22 crew members had locked themselves in the ship's citadel - secure area.
At the time the Ministry of Defence called the incident a "suspected hijacking" and said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel authorised a special forces operation in response to the police request.
A three-mile exclusion zone was put in place around the vessel.
In a nine-minute operation carried out under the cover of darkness, Special Boat Service commandos boarded the vessel and arrested seven men, believed to be Nigerian nationals.
A team of Royal Navy divers was deployed in a helicopters in case the vessel had been mined - but it had not.
The Liberian-registered tanker later docked in Southampton.