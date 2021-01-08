'Racist and sexist' Hampshire police unit officers dismissed
Three members of a "toxic" police unit have been sacked for gross misconduct after their "offensive" conversations were secretly bugged.
The devices picked up "homophobic, racist and sexist" conversations in the offices of Hampshire's Serious and Organised Crime Unit in Basingstoke in 2018, a misconduct panel heard.
They were planted following concerns from a whistleblower.
Two other officers would have been sacked but had already left the force.
Det Sgt Oliver Lage, Det Sgt Gregory Willcox and PC James Oldfield have been dismissed while retired Det Insp Tim Ireson and former PC Craig Bannerman were the two who have previously left the force.
Trainee Det Cons Andrew Ferguson, who sent colleagues a fake pornographic image of members of the royal family, has been given a final written warning.
The misconduct hearing was told in the 23 days the office was bugged, there was "enough profanity, casual sexism and racism to last a lifetime".
A number of force staff referred to it as a "lad's pad".