Man jailed for raping three-year-old girl at Isle of Wight woods
A man has been jailed for raping a three-year-old girl who had run ahead of her parents on a woodland path.
The child was attacked at Fort Victoria Country Park, near Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight, on 31 August 2020.
Graham Medway, 62, was a "complete stranger" who had loitered in the area waiting for victims, Isle of Wight Crown Court heard.
The builder, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine years with a five-year extended sentence when he is released.
Judge Roger Hetherington said the girl's "blameless" parents were accustomed to whistling for their "energetic" daughter to return when she ran out of sight.
Addressing Medway, he said: "This time they had no response. You had abducted her off the path. It is highly likely you would have heard the whistles and calls."
'Overwhelming guilt'
The child was found after a "frantic" five to 10-minute search, the court heard.
David Richards, prosecuting, said Medway had been in the area for an hour before finding the girl alone.
Reading a statement from the girl's parents, he said: "In the few seconds she was out of our sight, we have to carry this overwhelming guilt that we failed to protect her.
"It absolutely breaks our hearts to think about the time we will have to tell our daughter about what happened."
They said the girl had not mentioned the attack since her police interviews and was "coping OK", the court heard.
Judge Hetherington said: "[This was] the rape of a very young child by a complete stranger in the course of a family outing on a lovely summer's day by the beach."
He told the married defendant: "I have little doubt that you were loitering in the park area waiting for just this sort of opportunity."