Kayleigh Dunning death: Mark Brandford 'sent sex videos to control lover'
A man accused of murdering his partner secretly stole her phone and sent sexual images and videos of her to her boss and family, a court has heard.
Kayleigh Dunning, 32, was found dead at Mark Brandford's flat in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, on 17 December 2019.
In the months before her death, prosecutors said he also sent her "deeply unpleasant" messages and made her think they were from an enemy.
The 49-year-old denies murder.
'Frighten and embarrass'
Prosecutor Simon Jones told Portsmouth Crown Court Mr Brandford shared "private sexual films" of Ms Dunning without her consent over a 13-month period after she thought her phone had been stolen in October 2018.
He said the defendant posed as the "supporting boyfriend" after she reported the theft to the police "when in reality it was him" who was operating the device.
The court heard Brandford set up a Facebook account in Ms Dunning's name which shared "intimate photos of her in her underwear".
Mr Jones said the defendant had sent "deeply unpleasant messages" to "frighten" and "embarrass" his partner, who he had proposed to the night before she was found dead.
He also gave "the clear impression it was somebody else" that had sent the photos and messages which caused Ms Dunning so much distress she needed medication for depression, jurors heard.
Six days before her body was found, Mr Brandford sent an abusive message to Ms Dunning's boss saying she would "not be working after Christmas".
Mr Jones said the message was one of "sinister significance in hindsight".
"This was a defendant who sought to control Kayleigh," he added.
The jury was told there was an "overwhelming likelihood" that Mr Brandford had "lashed out in anger" on the night Ms Dunning died.
"Perhaps she found out he was responsible for the videos and the Facebook account," Mr Jones said.
"This is a man who ultimately had the view that if he could not have Kaleigh Dunning then no one else could."
Post mortem examinations found she died from "sharp blunt force injuries to the head and neck".
Mr Brandford also denies a second charge of distributing private sexual photos and films of Ms Dunning.
The trial continues.